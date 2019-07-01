Vibe, Kim Chung Ha, and Kim Na Young top Instiz chart for the final week of June 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the final week of June (June 24 - June 30) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 36,213 Points









2. Kim Chung Ha - "Snapping" - 20,097 Points









3. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 16,003 Points









4. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 14,002 Points









5. annemarie - "2002" - 12,311 Points









6. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 12,217 Points









7. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 10,918 Points









8. Red Velvet - "Zimzalabim" - 8,993 Points









9. Billie Eilish - "bad guy" - 8,847 Points









10. BTS & Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - 8,543 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

