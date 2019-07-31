Rookie girl group Busters ask for a 'Pinky Promise' in their comeback MV

Rookie girl group Busters has returned with their 1st mini album, 'Pinky Promise'!

Busters's comeback title track, also called "Pinky Promise", is a summery dance pop track accompanied by quirky, romantic lyrics. In the MV, the girls of Busters take an adventurous camping trip, encountering colorful flowers and greenery.

Busters's 1st mini album 'Pinky Promise' contains a total of 5 tracks including "Pinky Promise", "Starlight", "Sour Sweet", "Lucky Lucky", and "Tu Tu Tu". Make sure to give their full comeback album a listen!

