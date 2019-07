EXO-SC has released their newest set of teaser images for their debut release, 'What A Life'.

Both Sehun and Chanyeol are seen gazing nostalgically into the camera while sitting on a retro yellow Mercedes convertible. Yellow definitely seems to be a common motif that has been present in their previous teaser images as well. The boys also rock brightly patterned shirts that definitely give tropical vibes.

Are you excited for this sub-unit's debut?