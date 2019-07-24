Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' replaces 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' as the new fastest K-Pop MV to reach 500M views

BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" has officially replaced "DDU-DU DDU-DU" as the newest K-Pop MV to surpass 500 million views in the shortest amount of time. 

The MV for "Kill This Love" recently reached its newest milestone of 500 million views as of this July 25 at approximately 1 PM KST, meaning 111 days after its release. Previously, the record was held by "DDU-DU DDU-DU" at 162 days. "Kill This Love" also marks BLACKPINK's 4th MV to surpass the 500 million milestone. 

Congratulations!

anything113 pts 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

haters coming in three two one zero to speak blackpink is bad and just views, come haters I love how much blackpink bother you!

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva1,137 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Haters: getting triggered for no reason

Blinks:


