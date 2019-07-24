Xiumin, Changsub, Key, Onew, Sunggyu, Yoon Ji Sung, & more spotted working together for new army project

The last time we saw this many idols from different groups gathered in one place must have been... during end-of-year music shows or the 'ISAC'!

On July 25, netizens spotted SNS photos of a ton of male idols as well as actors gathered together, seemingly working on a new project by the ROK army. As you can see below, stars including SHINee's Key and Onew, 2AM's Jo Kwon and Jinwoon, BTOB's Changsub, EXO's Xiumin, Wanna One's Yoon Ji Sung, INFINITE's Sunggyu, and actors Kim Min Suk and Lee Jae Kyun - all currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment - seem to be working in an indoor recording studio. Some of the stars were also spotted outside on the streets, taking a break or petting a walking dog. (According to one Instagram post below, VIXX's N is also tagged, but doesn't seem to be present in the photos.)

Fans commented after seeing the adorable, wholesome photos, "Government, return Kim Ki Bum right now keke", "Sunggyu TT... It won't be long now TT", "Wow it's like a Gayo Daejun!", "What a bling bling lineup keke", "Heol, check out the artists under government entertainment", and more.

Many of the stars mentioned above enlisted earlier this year, expected to be discharged in the latter half of next year.