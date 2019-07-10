ARMYs worldwide want BTS's Jimin cast as Prince Eric in the live action 'Little Mermaid'?

Worldwide netizens' interest toward the live action remake of 'Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' is skyrocketing, as SNS users want a say some of the key character castings!

Shortly after news that actress/singer Halle Bailey would be playing the role of Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid', slated to begin filming this 2020, numerous ARMYs worldwide have stepped up with the suggestion to cast BTS's very own Jimin as Prince Eric!

Worldwide media outlets quickly noted ARMYs' mass movements on SNS portals and online platforms, and threw in their two cents on the topic, with articles like the ones below:

The Little Mermaid has cast Halle Bailey as Ariel - and @bts_twt fans reckon Jimin could be the perfect Prince Eric https://t.co/nKY9rPynC2 — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) July 4, 2019

#BTS’ #Jimin could be Prince Eric? The Asian star ranks high as Disney fans suggest a list of diverse actors who could play Prince Eric in #TheLittleMermaid alongside Halle Bailey as Ariel. pic.twitter.com/PWuOFfs6Gp — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 4, 2019

Are you pushing for BTS's Jimin to be cast as Prince Eric in the upcoming live action film 'The Little Mermaid'?