ARMYs worldwide want BTS's Jimin cast as Prince Eric in the live action 'Little Mermaid'?

Worldwide netizens' interest toward the live action remake of 'Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' is skyrocketing, as SNS users want a say some of the key character castings!
Shortly after news that actress/singer Halle Bailey would be playing the role of Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid', slated to begin filming this 2020, numerous ARMYs worldwide have stepped up with the suggestion to cast BTS's very own Jimin as Prince Eric!
Worldwide media outlets quickly noted ARMYs' mass movements on SNS portals and online platforms, and threw in their two cents on the topic, with articles like the ones below:
Are you pushing for BTS's Jimin to be cast as Prince Eric in the upcoming live action film 'The Little Mermaid'?
