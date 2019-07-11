Kang Daniel's contract with LM Entertainment officially void

Kang Daniel's contract with LM Entertainment is officially void.



On July 11, the Seoul Central District Court rejected LM Entertainment's appeal on the court's previous decision to suspend his contract on May 10. Kang Daniel's lawyer Yeom Yong Pyo of Yulchon LLC stated, "The 51th Civil Affairs Division of the Seoul Central District Court decided today on July 11 not to accept LM Entertainment's application for an injunction appeal on May 13 and to approve the original decision made on May 10 on the injunction for the suspension of his exclusive contract."



In related news, Kang Daniel is preparing to make his solo debut under his one-man agency Konnect Entertainment.