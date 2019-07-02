2PM's Chansung earns assistant instructor position in the military

According to reports on July 31, 2PM's maknae Chansung recently earned the position of assistant instructor during his mandatory military service!

One JYP Entertainment representative confirmed, "Chansung was chosen to serve as an assistant instructor for the army's new recruit training center in Kyeonggi-do Yeonchun's 5th division base."



Having enlisted back on June 11, Chansung is the second member of 2PM to earn the assistant instructor position in the army following Taecyeon. Meanwhile, Chansung will be greeting fans even during his time away on mandatory service through two pre-filmed productions - Netflix's 'Alone My Dear' and 'So I Married An Anti Fan'.

