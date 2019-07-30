Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF

Rocket Punch members narrate their individual hopes and dreams in scenic debut prologue films

The 6 members of Woollim Entertainment's upcoming girl group Rocket Punch each shared an emotional, honest narration of their hopes and dreams in their newly released, individual debut prologue films. 

In each prologue film, Yeonhee, Juri, Suyun, Yunkyoung, Sohee, and Dahyun capture meaningful scenes from their lives as they open up about their wishes for the future. Meanwhile, Rocket Punch's group name means that the girls will be shooting a refreshing rocket punch into people's mundane, monotonous lives. 

Rocket Punch's debut is set for this August 7 at 6 PM KST.

