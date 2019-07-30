Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

TWICE to perform a dance break version of 'Fancy' at the '2019 MGMA'

D-1 until the first ever '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards'!

So far, the award ceremony has announced numerous special stages to look forward to including performances by Kim Jae Hwan, MAMAMOO, Cosmic Girls, Kim Chung Ha, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Pentagon, AB6IX, ITZY, IZ*ONE, and more. Today, the '2019 MGMA' has revealed more information about top girl group TWICE's upcoming special stage!

TWICE will be performing a dance break version of their latest title track "Fancy" at the '2019 MGMA' - a special stage the girls prepared despite their busy schedules as a result of their first world tour. 

You can tune in to the '2019 MGMA' this August 1 beginning at 1 PM KST via Mnet and 'V Live'!

Looking forward for Twice performance of of dance break version of Fancy. Hope that Mina will be able to join the other members in this performance.

