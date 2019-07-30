TWICE to perform a dance break version of 'Fancy' at the '2019 MGMA'

D-1 until the first ever '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards'!

So far, the award ceremony has announced numerous special stages to look forward to including performances by Kim Jae Hwan, MAMAMOO, Cosmic Girls, Kim Chung Ha, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Pentagon, AB6IX, ITZY, IZ*ONE, and more. Today, the '2019 MGMA' has revealed more information about top girl group TWICE's upcoming special stage!

TWICE will be performing a dance break version of their latest title track "Fancy" at the '2019 MGMA' - a special stage the girls prepared despite their busy schedules as a result of their first world tour.

You can tune in to the '2019 MGMA' this August 1 beginning at 1 PM KST via Mnet and 'V Live'!

