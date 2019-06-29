Yeonwoo personally speaks up denying rumors that she's leaving Momoland

Momoland's Yeonwoo personally spoke up about rumors that she was leaving Momoland.

She took to the group's official fancafe and wrote,

Our Merrys, you were really suprised at the rumors, right? I was flustered, too, but I thought Merrys would be so shocked and hurt, so I decided to come write. You were concerned because after the article that said I was considering a drama, I disappeared, right?



I couldn't talk about my schedules, so I was preparing to do my best. That time ran on for longer than I thought, and created a misunderstanding for Merrys and the public.



The SNS updates that everyone wanted to know about were photos I took when I had time to attend plays and musicals that my friends are in and I was invited to. My friend's birthday is when I wasn't feeling very well, so I told the label, and went with my manager to just give them my present. No matter what the reason was, I'm sorry that I created situations that could be misunderstood.



I know our Merrys trust Momoland and me first and foremost, so I'm sorry that I made you sad. I asked my friends to be careful from now on, and more than anything, I'll work hard to be more responsible!



Everyone, you must have been worried. I will continue to be forever a Momoland member! I'm staying healthy and working hard so I can go back, so please just wait a little bit.



Thank you for reading this. I'll work hard for all the fans who have believed in me even though I wasn't careful. I'm planning to be a great actress as well, so please look forward to it. I love you always, and thank you.



What a relief!

