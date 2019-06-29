Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Produce X 101' trainees and their non-human lookalikes

Every 'Produce 101' seasons, fans find the most amazing lookalikes for their favorites. This season, there are a lot of celebrity lookalikes (fans have found trainees that look like LOnewPark KyungJohn Park, and much more), and of course as usual, there are just as many trainees that look like cartoon characters.

Kim Wooseok (T.O.P. Media) and Dokin-chan (from 'Anpanman')


Lee Jinhyuk (T.O.P. Media) and Wobbuffet (from 'Pokemon')

Han Seungwoo (Plan A Entertainment) and Snoopy

Kim Hyunbin (Source Music) and Aipom (from 'Pokemon')

Kang Minhee (Starship Entertainmentand a character from Ito Junji's manga (admitted by the mangaka himself!)

Song Hyungjoon (Starship Entertainment) and this little chicken from 'Doraemon'


Can you think of any more?

