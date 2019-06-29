'Produce X 101' trainees and their non-human lookalikes





Every 'Produce 101' seasons, fans find the most amazing lookalikes for their favorites. This season, there are a lot of celebrity lookalikes (fans have found trainees that look like L, Onew, Park Kyung, John Park, and much more), and of course as usual, there are just as many trainees that look like cartoon characters.



Check out a few below!





Kim Wooseok (T.O.P. Media) and Dokin-chan (from 'Anpanman')



Lee Jinhyuk (T.O.P. Media) and Wobbuffet (from 'Pokemon')

Han Seungwoo (Plan A Entertainment) and Snoopy



Kim Hyunbin (Source Music) and Aipom (from 'Pokemon')

Kang Minhee (Starship Entertainment) and a character from Ito Junji's manga (admitted by the mangaka himself!)

Song Hyungjoon (Starship Entertainment) and this little chicken from 'Doraemon'



Can you think of any more?

