Vibe, Kim Na Young, and annemarie top Instiz chart for the fourth week of June 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of June (June 17 - June 23) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 25,441 Points









2. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 22,667 Points









3. annemarie - "2002" - 17,529 Points









4. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 13,725 Points









5. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 13,513 Points









6. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 12,594 Points









7. Urban Zakapa ft. Beenzino - "Seoul Night" - 11,805 Points









8. BTS & Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - 10,569 Points









9. Red Velvet - "Zimzalabim" - 10,045 Points









10. Billie Eilish - "bad guy" - 9,610 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

