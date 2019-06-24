Vibe, Kim Na Young, and annemarie top Instiz chart for the fourth week of June 2019

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of June (June 17 - June 23) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 25,441 Points



2. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 22,667 Points



3. annemarie - "2002" - 17,529 Points



4. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 13,725 Points



5. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 13,513 Points



6. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 12,594 Points



7. Urban Zakapa ft. Beenzino - "Seoul Night" - 11,805 Points



8. BTS & Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - 10,569 Points



9. Red Velvet - "Zimzalabim" - 10,045 Points



10. Billie Eilish - "bad guy" - 9,610 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

NemuriNezumi970 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

that has to be the very first time I listen to a full song of billie ellish and I'm so, so, so confused....what even;;;;;;;;;;;;

truthxhurts1 pt 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

VIBE securing the bag for the 2nd PAK this year

