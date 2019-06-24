Yesung ate one meal every two days + lost 8kg (17 pounds) in a month

Yesung revealed his incredibly strict diet plan that led him to a rapid rate of weight loss.

The Super Junior member, who recently made a comeback with his mini-album 'Pink Magic,' appeared on the June 24 broadcast of 'Yoon Jung Soon and Nam Chung Hee's Mr. Radio.' He revealed that he lost 8kg (17 pounds) in one month by eating one meal every two days!

Yesung apparently went on a diet to prepare for his comeback and wanted to showcase his jawline, stating that "after going to the military, I didn't want to show a weak version of myself to the fans."

That seems like an extreme diet. What do you think?