Suzy's side reveals she's positively considering a new film by director of hit romance 'Late Autumn'

According to reports on June 26, singer/actress Suzy has been offered a role in a new film by director Kim Tae Yong of the 2010 hit romance, 'Late Autumn'.

In response to the reports, Suzy's label Management Soop stated, "Suzy is positively considering director Kim Tae Yong's new film."

After directing his hit film 'Late Autumn' starring Hyun Bin and Tang Wei, Kim Tae Yong took a hiatus for approximately 8 years. In the middle of his hiatus in 2014, he married 'Late Autumn' actress Tang Wei.

Very little is known about director Kim Tae Yong's first new production in 8 years. Filming is expected to begin later this year.

