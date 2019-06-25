Brave Entertainment responds to reports of Big Star's disbandment

On June 26, boy group Big Star's label Brave Entertainment spoke up in response to earlier reports, suspecting the group's impending disbandment.

A representative from Brave Entertainment stated, "Among the Big Star members, the contracts of those who have not yet enlisted in the military including Feeldog, Jude, and Sunghak are expected to come to an end this July. We are still discussing the matter of renewals."

Back on June 24, Big Star announced a 'Sayonara Tokyo Fan Meeting' via their official Japanese website with members Feeldog, Jude, and Sunghak, detailing that the members want to look back on their happy promotions as Big Star one last time. Meanwhile, members Raehwan and Baram are currently carrying out their mandatory military service duties, meaning that they will likely discuss their contract expirations after their discharge.



Stay tuned for updates.