Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

1

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Rookie boy group GMOST releases full MV for refreshing summer comeback track 'Attraction'

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group GMOST have returned with their 2nd digital single album, 'GMOST in Summer'. 

Made up of members Jin, Ryoon, El, Daro, Melo, and Jun, GMOST debuted back in February of this year with their 1st single album, 'Fallin'. The group has now returned 4 months later with a refreshing summer comeback title track, "Attraction". 

The group's 2nd single album was released simultaneously in both Korea and Japan, as the boys gear up for their full summer promotions. Check out GMOST's "Attraction" MV above. 

  1. misc.
1 577 Share 80% Upvoted

0

mimmi_k546 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

Love their vibe! They remind me of winner in some ways ^^

Share

allkpop in your Inbox