Rookie boy group GMOST releases full MV for refreshing summer comeback track 'Attraction'

Rookie boy group GMOST have returned with their 2nd digital single album, 'GMOST in Summer'.

Made up of members Jin, Ryoon, El, Daro, Melo, and Jun, GMOST debuted back in February of this year with their 1st single album, 'Fallin'. The group has now returned 4 months later with a refreshing summer comeback title track, "Attraction".

The group's 2nd single album was released simultaneously in both Korea and Japan, as the boys gear up for their full summer promotions. Check out GMOST's "Attraction" MV above.

