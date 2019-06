Stray Kids are giving fans a preview into their new album.

The rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment is coming back with 'Clé 2 : Yellow Wood.' The limited version includes a photobook + special page, CD-R, QR photocards, unit photocard set, and sticker. The pre-order only version additionally includes a poster, yellow wood card, and photo.

The full release is set for June 19. Make sure to order your copy of Stray Kids' new album!