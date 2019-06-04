Crush leaves Amoeba Culture to start up own one-man label

Crush has officially departed from Amoeba Culture to start up his own one-man label.



After 6 years with Amoeba Culture, Crush is moving forward to set up his own agency. He wrote on Instagram, "Hello, this is Crush. As of June 4, I'm leaving Amoeba Culture where I've been for 6 years. Every member of Amoeba Culture's staff was someone for me to lean on when I was tired and down as well as a wing for me to fly free with unending support and affection. I started music when I was in middle school watching Dynamic Duo. I was able to learn and grow with them, who were my idols and role models. I will always support and be grateful for Amoeba Culture that encouraged my new beginning."



Crush continued, "Now I'd like to leave my beloved nest and make a new start as a one-man label with my manager Hyun Soo. I'll always try to be a singer who keeps my balance, so my new challenges can help me grow in my journey of life as I always should do in the middle of joy and happiness. I hope you'll continue to watch Crush and Amoeba Culture's journey. Thank you."



Stay tuned for updates from Crush.

