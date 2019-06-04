Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 days ago

Crush leaves Amoeba Culture to start up own one-man label

AKP STAFF

Crush has officially departed from Amoeba Culture to start up his own one-man label.

After 6 years with Amoeba Culture, Crush is moving forward to set up his own agency. He wrote on Instagram, "Hello, this is Crush. As of June 4, I'm leaving Amoeba Culture where I've been for 6 years. Every member of Amoeba Culture's staff was someone for me to lean on when I was tired and down as well as a wing for me to fly free with unending support and affection. I started music when I was in middle school watching Dynamic Duo. I was able to learn and grow with them, who were my idols and role models. I will always support and be grateful for Amoeba Culture that encouraged my new beginning."

Crush continued, "Now I'd like to leave my beloved nest and make a new start as a one-man label with my manager Hyun Soo. I'll always try to be a singer who keeps my balance, so my new challenges can help me grow in my journey of life as I always should do in the middle of joy and happiness. I hope you'll continue to watch Crush and Amoeba Culture's journey. Thank you."

Stay tuned for updates from Crush.

안녕하세요 크러쉬입니다. 저는 6월 4일을 기점으로, 6년 동안 몸 담았던 아메바컬쳐를 떠나게 되었습니다. 아메바컬쳐의 모든 스탭들은 제가 힘들고 슬플 때 기댈 수 있는 버팀목이 되어 주었고 또한 무한한 지지와 애정으로 제가 자유로이 훨훨 날아갈 수 있도록 날개가 되어 주었습니다. 저는 다이나믹 듀오 형들을 보며 중학생 때 음악을 시작했습니다. 크나큰 우상이자 롤모델이었던 형들과 함께 한 시간 동안 정말 많은 것들을 배우며 성장할 수 있었습니다. 저의 새 출발에 용기를 준 아메바컬쳐의 행보를, 저는 늘 응원할 것이며 감사함을 잊지 않을 것입니다. 이제 저는 정들었던 둥지를 떠나 현수 매니저와 함께 1인 기획사로서 새 출발을 해보고자 합니다. 즐거움과 행복 속에서도 험난함은 늘 수반되듯이, 저의 새로운 도전이 인생의 여정에 있어 거름이 될 수 있도록 늘 노력하고 중심을 잃지 않는 가수가 되겠습니다. 앞으로도 크러쉬와 아메바컬쳐의 행보를 지켜봐주셨으면 좋겠습니다. 감사합니다.

  1. Crush
18 days ago

It takes a lot to leave a comfort zone and start on our own, I wish you the best of luck! :)

Hey man more power to him, at least now he can do everything on his own terms and have the freedom to do what he wants. Hope for great things in the future from him, he is already such a great artist.

