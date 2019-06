BTS released Jin's audio for the '2019 BTS FESTA.'

As always, the Big Hit Entertainment boy group is treating fans with various new content in celebration of their debut anniversary. The oldest member Jin is the first one to come with an audio or a song titled "This Night."

The track was produced by Slow Rabbit, Hiss Noise, RM, and Jin himself. Check it out by clicking the link here or listening to it in the embedded player below.