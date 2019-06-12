Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej 10 days ago

SF9 drive up with 'RPM' teaser images feat. Zuho, Jaeyoon & Taeyang

SF9 have dropped the next set of slick teaser images for their upcoming release 'RPM'!

ZuhoJaeyoon, and Taeyang are continuing on with SF9's modern and chic concept in navy blue and a more relaxed beige after Dawon, Hwiyoung, and Youngbin as well as Rowoon, Chani, and Inseong. SF9's seventh mini album 'RPM' is set for release on June 17.

Stay tuned for updates!

BangtanBaesxx57 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

...aaand this is why zuho is my bias 😍💙

sayaris18 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

Taeyang looks so fine ! He's really handsome and charismatic !

Share

