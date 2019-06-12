SF9 drive up with 'RPM' teaser images feat. Zuho, Jaeyoon & Taeyang

SF9 have dropped the next set of slick teaser images for their upcoming release 'RPM'!
Zuho, Jaeyoon, and Taeyang are continuing on with SF9's modern and chic concept in navy blue and a more relaxed beige after Dawon, Hwiyoung, and Youngbin as well as Rowoon, Chani, and Inseong. SF9's seventh mini album 'RPM' is set for release on June 17.
Stay tuned for updates!
