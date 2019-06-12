Brown Eyed Girls' JeA reveals haunting lyric teaser image for 'Newself'

Brown Eyed Girls' JeA has revealed a haunting lyric teaser image for her upcoming maxi-single 'Newself'.



The teaser image below says, "I can do anything whatever. Anything whatever. I who dreams is not afraid." As previously reported, JeA is dropping her maxi-single 'Newself' on June 20 KST, and it looks like she'll be taking on a dark, slightly creepy concept. Ga In previously hinted at a possible collaboration with JeA, so fans can possibly expect a track on 'Newself' featuring Ga In.



Stay tuned for updates on JeA's comeback.



