Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Brown Eyed Girls' JeA reveals haunting lyric teaser image for 'Newself'

Brown Eyed Girls' JeA has revealed a haunting lyric teaser image for her upcoming maxi-single 'Newself'.

The teaser image below says, "I can do anything whatever. Anything whatever. I who dreams is not afraid." As previously reported, JeA is dropping her maxi-single 'Newself' on June 20 KST, and it looks like she'll be taking on a dark, slightly creepy concept. Ga In previously hinted at a possible collaboration with JeA, so fans can possibly expect a track on 'Newself' featuring Ga In.

Stay tuned for updates on JeA's comeback.

krell-698 pts 10 days ago 1
10 days ago

JeA looking and sounding GOOD at Age 37. Appreciated JeA's observations about PD 101 TV Show , Season 1:
http://www.allkpop.com/article/2016/06/brown-eyed-girls-jea-says-men-contacted-her-to-ask-about-produce-101-contestants
Brown Eyed Girls JeA says men contacted her to ask about (S1) 'Produce 101' contestants , 2016.06.16
JeA said (back then) --> (Older Age Male K-Celebs) "They would (phone) ask me about ['Produce 101' contestants'] personalities and if they like grown men. I have no idea why they would ask me something like that. It's not like they have a chance. And the age gap [between the guys and the 'Produce 101' contestants] was big, too." ... <--

