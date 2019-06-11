Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

SF9 reveal slick 'RPM' teaser images feat. Rowoon, Chani & Inseong

AKP STAFF

SF9 have revealed more slick teaser images for 'RPM'! 

Following Dawon, Hwiyoung, and Youngbin, Rowoon, Chani, and Inseong continue the group's modern and chic concept in navy and beige. SF9's seventh mini album 'RPM' is set for release on June 17.

Stay tuned for updates!

thebcarat180
11 days ago

they look amazing, as usual!! i’m loving the blue aesthetic <3

woohyun_wifey
11 days ago

woah! their photos all look so good for this comeback!! <3

Share

