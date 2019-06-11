SF9 reveal slick 'RPM' teaser images feat. Rowoon, Chani & Inseong

SF9 have revealed more slick teaser images for 'RPM'!
Following Dawon, Hwiyoung, and Youngbin, Rowoon, Chani, and Inseong continue the group's modern and chic concept in navy and beige. SF9's seventh mini album 'RPM' is set for release on June 17.
Stay tuned for updates!
