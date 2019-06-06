Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 days ago

SF9 are ready to turn it up in 'RPM' group teaser image

SF9 have revealed the 'max' version of their group teaser image for 'RPM'.

The idol group looks to be returning with a chic, modern concept for their 7th mini album. Fans can expect SF9's 'zero' group teaser image on June 7 and the release of 'RPM' on the 17th KST.

thebcarat180 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

i'm so excited!!!

