SF9 have revealed the 'max' version of their group teaser image for 'RPM'.
The idol group looks to be returning with a chic, modern concept for their 7th mini album. Fans can expect SF9's 'zero' group teaser image on June 7 and the release of 'RPM' on the 17th KST.
Stay tuned for updates!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
20
9
Posted by16 days ago
SF9 are ready to turn it up in 'RPM' group teaser image
SF9 have revealed the 'max' version of their group teaser image for 'RPM'.
1 2,880 Share 69% Upvoted
Log in to comment