SF9 reveal comeback schedule for 7th mini album 'RPM'

SF9 have revealed the comeback schedule for their 7th mini album 'RPM'.
The teaser schedule below reveals SF9 could be going for a modern concept involving jewels. Fans can expect the next teaser on June 6 and the release of 'RPM' on the 17th KST.
Stay tuned for updates!
