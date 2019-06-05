Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 days ago

SF9 reveal comeback schedule for 7th mini album 'RPM'

AKP STAFF

SF9 have revealed the comeback schedule for their 7th mini album 'RPM'.

The teaser schedule below reveals SF9 could be going for a modern concept involving jewels. Fans can expect the next teaser on June 6 and the release of 'RPM' on the 17th KST.

Stay tuned for updates!

yunasbby-2 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

another summer bop from sf9? now or never ran July so maybeee

Daxel477 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

So many god damn comebacks. Whew chile, they not letting us rest at all this year.

