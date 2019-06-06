Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

24

11

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 days ago

ATEEZ reveal track list for 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' mini album

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ have revealed the track list for their upcoming album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All'.

The idol group are letting fans choose between "Illusion" and "Wave" as the title track, and the results will be revealed when the album is released. As previously reported, fans can visit ATEEZ's official fan cafe or MyMusicTaste's website to cast their votes.

ATEEZ's 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' is set to drop on June 10 at 6 PM KST! 

  1. ATEEZ
5 5,372 Share 69% Upvoted

3

dancingbella23947 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

I'm so EXCITED!
I've heard that the choreo for Aurora is rude af hahaha

Share

2

TaeBreeze548 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

I can’t wait, I pre-ordered both versions and I’m shook at this track list. IT SOUNDS SO AESTHETIC SKSKSK

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,728

allkpop in your Inbox