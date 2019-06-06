ATEEZ reveal track list for 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' mini album

ATEEZ have revealed the track list for their upcoming album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All'.



The idol group are letting fans choose between "Illusion" and "Wave" as the title track, and the results will be revealed when the album is released. As previously reported, fans can visit ATEEZ's official fan cafe or MyMusicTaste's website to cast their votes.



ATEEZ's 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' is set to drop on June 10 at 6 PM KST!



