Jay Park has dropped his first music video teaser for his upcoming track "Feng Shui"!



The rapper has teamed up with Cha Cha Malone once again for "Feng Shui", and in the MV teaser, he's ready to play tennis as long as you don't mess up his feng shui. The song is the title track of Jay Park's upcoming album 'The Road Less Traveled', which drops on June 7 KST.



Watch Jay Park's "Feng Shui" MV teaser above!