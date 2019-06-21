Red Velvet members share their thoughts on 'Zimzalabim' in 'Allure' cover pictorial

The ladies of Red Velvet graced the cover of 'Allure' magazine's July issue, splitting up into two units for two unique, radiant covers.

In their interview, the Red Velvet members shared their own thoughts on their summer comeback title track, "Zimzalabim". Irene said, "The choreography is the hardest yet. If I lose my focus, I'll mess up." Wendy showed her affection for the title song with, "I like the title song the most. It's really new." Joy relayed, "The album is very catch. I'm curious about the public's opinion of it."

Next, Yeri gave her thoughts on Red Velvet's tendency to promote in the summer. "We just like summer, so we're thankful that people like that about us. We also want to try promoting actively during other seasons." Seulgi shared her love for summer as well, adding, "We also look forward to summer, along with our fans."