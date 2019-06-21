Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

GOT7 to guest on NBC's 'Today Show' + again on 'Good Day New York'!

According to JYP Entertainment on June 21, GOT7 have been invited to guest on NBC's 'Today Show'!

GOT7 will be the first ever K-Pop group to appear on the popular morning talk show this June 26, just one day before they kick off the North American leg of the 2019 world tour, 'Keep Spinning'. The group has reportedly prepared a very special stage for their 'Today Show' appearance. 

Then on June 27, GOT7 will be revisiting FOX5's 'Good Day New York' for another exciting interview and performance. GOT7's 'Spinning Top' world tour stops in Newark this June 27, before heading off to Toronto on June 30, Dallas on July 3, and more. 

Make sure to tune in!

Great news!!! So happy for them 💚

👏🏻👏🏻 Well deserved. I watched them during WIN era when YG vs JYP episode aired and I instantly fell in love

GOT7 deserve all the praise and then some

