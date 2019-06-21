Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

20

10

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ATEEZ are too busy yelling at one another to succeed in 'NewsAde's part-switch choreography dance!

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group ATEEZ revisited the 'NewsAde' studio with their latest comeback title track, "Wave"!

This marks ATEEZ's second time taking on the signature, part-switch choreography dance, and the members switched parts as follows: Hongjoong → Yunho, Seonghwa → Hongjoong, Yunho → Mingi, Yeosang → San, San → Yeosang, Mingi → Seonghwa, Wooyoung → Jongho, and Jongho → Wooyoung. 

Watch the ATEEZ members mimicking one another expertly, yelling at and toward one another, and generally getting by with the part-switch challenge, above!

  1. ATEEZ
2 1,965 Share 67% Upvoted

1

dancingbella23947 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I live for Wooyoung's "singing" of Jongho's high notes XDDD Jongho's face was like "am i a joke to you?" hahahaaa

Share

0

my_l36 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

Look we stan crackheads and are proud of it.😏

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   50,852

allkpop in your Inbox