ATEEZ are too busy yelling at one another to succeed in 'NewsAde's part-switch choreography dance!

Rookie boy group ATEEZ revisited the 'NewsAde' studio with their latest comeback title track, "Wave"!

This marks ATEEZ's second time taking on the signature, part-switch choreography dance, and the members switched parts as follows: Hongjoong → Yunho, Seonghwa → Hongjoong, Yunho → Mingi, Yeosang → San, San → Yeosang, Mingi → Seonghwa, Wooyoung → Jongho, and Jongho → Wooyoung.

Watch the ATEEZ members mimicking one another expertly, yelling at and toward one another, and generally getting by with the part-switch challenge, above!