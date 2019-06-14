Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Prosecution seeks 1.5 years of imprisonment + fine of ~$1,200 for singer/actor Yoochun

On June 14, the first court hearing regarding singer/actor Yoochun's illegal drug use charge took place at the Suwon District court office. 

During the hearing, prosecution requested a sentence of 1 year and 6 months in prison for Yoochun, as well as a fine of 1,400,000 KRW (~ 1,180 USD). Prosecution also requested that in the case the court decided to defer Yoochun's arrest with a legal arrest period, the singer/actor would require protective supervision and rehabilitation. 


Yoochun's legal representative stated, "The defendant admits to all charges and is reflecting on his actions. He cannot hide his feelings of misery and embarrassment." The lawyer requested that the court take into consideration Yoochun's family situation, as well as the lack of any other history on his criminal record. 

Yoochun's next court hearing will take place on July 2. Meanwhile, Yoochun's ex-fiancée Hwang Hana is also awaiting her next hearing on June 18.

Siri1232,429 pts 8 days ago 2
8 days ago

This would absolutely be a sentence that I'd deem as fair under normal circumstances but considering that other celebrities who have done drugs in the past basically got away with it pisses me off.

2 more replies

Guy_from_usa10 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

Jailtime for that what a joke he should be put in rehab pay a fine and be done in the usa you'd need to be caught many many many times and thats with the drugs in your possession!!!!! Your justice system is a joke!!!!

Share

