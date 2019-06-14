Prosecution seeks 1.5 years of imprisonment + fine of ~$1,200 for singer/actor Yoochun

On June 14, the first court hearing regarding singer/actor Yoochun's illegal drug use charge took place at the Suwon District court office.

During the hearing, prosecution requested a sentence of 1 year and 6 months in prison for Yoochun, as well as a fine of 1,400,000 KRW (~ 1,180 USD). Prosecution also requested that in the case the court decided to defer Yoochun's arrest with a legal arrest period, the singer/actor would require protective supervision and rehabilitation.





Yoochun's legal representative stated, "The defendant admits to all charges and is reflecting on his actions. He cannot hide his feelings of misery and embarrassment." The lawyer requested that the court take into consideration Yoochun's family situation, as well as the lack of any other history on his criminal record.

Yoochun's next court hearing will take place on July 2. Meanwhile, Yoochun's ex-fiancée Hwang Hana is also awaiting her next hearing on June 18.

