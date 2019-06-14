Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Watch the first teaser for Jeon So Mi's first reality series with 'Dingo Music', 'Follow Somi'!

'Dingo Music' has recently released teaser #1 for solo artist Jeon So Mi's first ever web reality series, 'Follow Somi'!

The web reality series will bring viewers an up-close look into Jeon So Mi's daily life, plus her solo debut preparation process, in the format of a series of SNS live streams via the channel @follow.somi. You can even catch a glimpse of Jeon So Mi's life as a high school student, as well as her bare, no-makeup face!

Jeon So Mi x 'Dingo Music's 'Follow Somi' premieres via YouTube, Facebook, and more this June 17 at 6 PM KST!

elmaqusecaento353 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

She's very good on variety so I expect her to do well


And this is not Somi related but at last the most obnoxious user have been banned , good riddance to Nogrammynopinion

KoRnflakes777144 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

TBH, I think she has more potential in variety shows than music. You gotta admit, she's kinda funny.

