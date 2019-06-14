Director Hong Sang Soo's divorce request with wife 'A' officially turned down by court

On June 14, Seoul Family Court judge Kim Sung Jin dismissed film director Hong Sang Soo's divorce request against his wife 'A' during their final court hearing and trial.

According to current South Korean judicial law, divorce requests involving an individual who is responsible for corrupting a legal marriage cannot be accepted. Law industry professionals suspected Hong Sang Soo's failure to divorce early on; however, the film director continued to seek his wife 'A's agreement for the past 2 years and 7 months, beginning with his first divorce request filed in November of 2016.





Director Hong Sang Soo (59) married his wife 'A' in 1985, and the couple has one daughter. However, back in March of 2017, Hong Sang Soo publicly admitted to his affair with actress Kim Min Hee. It's reported that Hong Sang Soo and Kim Min Hee are still currently continuing their relationship, not paying mind to the public's eye.

