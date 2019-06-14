Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Director Hong Sang Soo's divorce request with wife 'A' officially turned down by court

On June 14, Seoul Family Court judge Kim Sung Jin dismissed film director Hong Sang Soo's divorce request against his wife 'A' during their final court hearing and trial. 

According to current South Korean judicial law, divorce requests involving an individual who is responsible for corrupting a legal marriage cannot be accepted. Law industry professionals suspected Hong Sang Soo's failure to divorce early on; however, the film director continued to seek his wife 'A's agreement for the past 2 years and 7 months, beginning with his first divorce request filed in November of 2016. 

Director Hong Sang Soo (59) married his wife 'A' in 1985, and the couple has one daughter. However, back in March of 2017, Hong Sang Soo publicly admitted to his affair with actress Kim Min Hee. It's reported that Hong Sang Soo and Kim Min Hee are still currently continuing their relationship, not paying mind to the public's eye. 

MrsYoo_Shi_Jin45 pts 8 days ago 6
8 days ago

Ya'll acting like it's hella easy for someone who did you dirty to just forget and move on. They've been married since 1985 and I heard he stopped supporting his daughter's education. She has every right to be mad. She's in her later years too. He disrespected her so she's giving him the middle finger. For someone who's been affected by a parent's affair its bullshit and he deserves every criticism and her stubbornness. Not everything is about money. I would hold out until whenever I feel like it fuck him and that witch of a mistress.

Rahma9427 pts 8 days ago 1
8 days ago

Ha! good for the wife, the other one can be "the Mistress" for the rest of her life.

