Korean reporters boycott Paris Hilton's press conference in response to her tardiness

All reporters left Paris Hilton's press conference due to her tardiness.

On May 31, Paris Hilton was scheduled to attend a cosmetic brand press conference in Seoul, Korea. The event was scheduled to start at 6:30 pm. However, Paris Hilton did not show up on time. To the reporters, an event organizer announced, "Paris Hilton is going to be late, but we cannot tell you her arrival time," and added, "This is Paris Hilton's style."





Reporters were baffled by the announcement but decided to wait a bit longer.

Around 6:45 pm, the event organizer came upon the stage again, and announced, "Paris Hilton will arrive at 7:10," but added they also cannot guarantee this. After waiting for 30 minutes, all reporters decided they cannot just sit and wait, and boycotted Paris Hilton's press conference.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton has visited Korea for the first time in 5 years.

Netizens are criticizing the star, commenting, "Ridiculous..." "Is she taking Korea as a joke?" "Reporters did well by just leaving. She deserves it," "That's so unprofessional and rude," "Reporters are there to promote her and that cosmetic brand. She deserves the boycott."