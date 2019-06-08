Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Nam Tae Hyun to star in 'Mephisto' musical tonight despite earlier reports

Nam Tae Hyun will be starring in the 'Mephisto' ('Mefisto') musical tonight despite earlier reports.

On June 7, reports revealed Nam Tae Hyun would be leaving the cast due to controversy surrounding cheating accusations by his now ex-girlfriend Jang Jae In, but producers clarified they were simply in discussion. On June 8, 'Mephisto' producers stated, "He'll be performing on stage today, but we have yet to receive anything about the schedule afterwards."

It's reported producers found it difficult to find a replacement for Nam Tae Hyun, who plays the lead, on such short notice. 

As previously reported, Jang Jae In posted messages allegedly revealing Nam Tae Hyun was cheating on her, and he's since posted a handwritten letter of apology. The two singers confirmed they were dating this past April. 

jeyjin385 14 days ago
14 days ago

I feel bad for the producers. They're probably tearing their hair out to look for a new lead on such short notice.

hotmamajama 14 days ago
14 days ago

Of course, the cheating scandal still makes him an asshole, but that doesn't mean it should cost him a job.

