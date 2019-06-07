Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 14 days ago

Nam Tae Hyun posts handwritten letter of apology toward Jang Jae In and the other woman

AKP STAFF

Approximately a day after singer/song-writer Jang Jae In's controversial Instagram posts, claiming that her boyfriend Nam Tae Hyun had cheated on her with other women, Nam Tae Hyun himself has posted a handwritten letter of apology via his own Instagram. 

He wrote:

"Hello, this is Nam Tae Hyun.
I would like to apologize sincerely toward Jang Jae In and the other woman, who were hurt by this recent event. I would also like to bow my head in apology for hurting and disappointment my fans, who have loved me and supported me. 
As this damage was caused due to my carelessness, I will try to pay the consequences for my actions where I can. 
Once again, I apologize." 

  1. Jang Jae In
  2. Nam Tae Hyun
Agasssi315 pts 14 days ago 32
14 days ago

To all the people who say "why did she have to make this public" - because that was the ONLY scenario in which he has no way to make any kind of excuse or come up with more lies. Remember, he was earning money with his good image and manipulating people around him and viewers, this is not just a question of someone's private life. Now he seriously has nothing to say at all, because he knows that whatever he says to one of the ladies will be cross-checked. Maybe you need to have experienced the spell a pathological cheater can have on the women he is playing with to grasp the extend of her simple revenge of telling the truth, but I think this is just beautiful^^ Karma^^

33

DTRT6,058 pts 14 days ago 4
14 days ago

It took him a day to think of this?

Not only is he trash, he's dumb trash.

