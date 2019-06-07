Nam Tae Hyun posts handwritten letter of apology toward Jang Jae In and the other woman

Approximately a day after singer/song-writer Jang Jae In's controversial Instagram posts, claiming that her boyfriend Nam Tae Hyun had cheated on her with other women, Nam Tae Hyun himself has posted a handwritten letter of apology via his own Instagram.

He wrote:

"Hello, this is Nam Tae Hyun.

I would like to apologize sincerely toward Jang Jae In and the other woman, who were hurt by this recent event. I would also like to bow my head in apology for hurting and disappointment my fans, who have loved me and supported me.

As this damage was caused due to my carelessness, I will try to pay the consequences for my actions where I can.

Once again, I apologize."