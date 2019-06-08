BTS win #1 + Performances from June 8th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, ONEUS made a comeback with "Twilight", fromis_9 came back with "Fun!", Cosmic Girls made their comeback with "Boogie Up", B1A4's Sandeul returned with "One Fine Day", 3YE debuted with "DMT", and Wink returned with "Exit Number One".



As for the winners, Lee Hi, Davichi, and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv" that took the final win. Congrats to BTS!



Other performers of the night were Lee Hi, CLC, Woody, ONEUS, OnlyOneOf, AB6IX, Cherry Bullet, Lovelyz, Rothy, NCT 127, and Kwon In Ha.



Check out the performances below!



DEBUT: 3YE









COMEBACK: ONEUS







COMEBACK: fromis_9







COMEBACK: Cosmic Girls











COMEBACK: Sandeul









COMEBACK: Wink







Lee Hi







CLC







Woody







ONEUS







OnlyOneOf







AB6IX







Cherry Bullet







Lovelyz







Rothy







NCT 127







Kwon In Ha









