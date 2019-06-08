Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BTS win #1 + Performances from June 8th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, ONEUS made a comeback with "Twilight", fromis_9 came back with "Fun!", Cosmic Girls made their comeback with "Boogie Up", B1A4's Sandeul returned with "One Fine Day", 3YE debuted with "DMT", and Wink returned with "Exit Number One".

As for the winners, Lee Hi, Davichi, and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv" that took the final win. Congrats to BTS!

Other performers of the night were Lee HiCLCWoodyONEUSOnlyOneOfAB6IX, Cherry Bullet, Lovelyz, RothyNCT 127, and Kwon In Ha.

Check out the performances below!


WINNER:


DEBUT: 3YE



COMEBACK: ONEUS


COMEBACK: fromis_9


COMEBACK: Cosmic Girls




COMEBACK: Sandeul




COMEBACK: Wink


Lee Hi


CLC


Woody


ONEUS


OnlyOneOf


AB6IX


Cherry Bullet


Lovelyz


Rothy


NCT 127


Kwon In Ha



adnirvs
14 days ago

A 2 month old song did that! Wow!

13

sugar_man
14 days ago

SOTY behaviour 🤟🏻💜

BTS gonna freak out when their song are still winning when they coming back to korea XD

