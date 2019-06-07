Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Nam Tae Hyun leaves cast of musical 'Mephisto' after cheating accusations by Jang Jae In

Nam Tae Hyun has left the cast of the musical 'Mephisto' ('Mefisto') after Jang Jae In publicly accused him of cheating.

The South Club vocalist was scheduled to perform on the June 8th showing of 'Mephisto', but after discussion with the musical producers, Nam Tae Hyun will be leaving the cast. They're currently finding someone to fill in for the lead role, which is also being played by INFINITE's WoohyunVIXX's Ken, and HOTSHOT's Noh Tae Hyun.

As previously reported, Jang Jae In posted messages allegedly revealing Nam Tae Hyun was cheating on her. The two singers confirmed they were dating this past April.

Cheater got what he deserves!
15 days ago

Cheater got what he deserves!

guest_baby-207 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago
