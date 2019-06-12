Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

59

19

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Kang Daniel is happy to represent his home city of Busan as its newest endorsement model

AKP STAFF

According to Kang Daniel's label Konnect Entertainment on June 12, "Kang Daniel has been selected as the endorsement model to promote the city of Busan, and he will attend his induction ceremony some time in mid-July." 

Kang Daniel was selected by the citizens of Busan through a voting campaign back in April of this year. This will mark his first official activity since his departure from his former label LM Entertainment, and the establishment of his one-man agency Konnect Entertainment. 

The idol star also revealed through his label, "I've always wanted to give back to the city of Busan, where I was born and raised. I'm so happy to be the city's new endorsement model, and I also feel a weight of responsibility. It is already the greatest city, but I will do my best in the hopes that I can be even a little helpful in improving the city more."

  1. Kang Daniel
7 10,083 Share 76% Upvoted

6

Minah101220 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

Kang Daniel will do an extraordinary job as Ambassador of Busan I'm sure of that.

Share

1

primazaza186 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

Proud of him !

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,396

allkpop in your Inbox