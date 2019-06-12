Kang Daniel is happy to represent his home city of Busan as its newest endorsement model

According to Kang Daniel's label Konnect Entertainment on June 12, "Kang Daniel has been selected as the endorsement model to promote the city of Busan, and he will attend his induction ceremony some time in mid-July."

Kang Daniel was selected by the citizens of Busan through a voting campaign back in April of this year. This will mark his first official activity since his departure from his former label LM Entertainment, and the establishment of his one-man agency Konnect Entertainment.

The idol star also revealed through his label, "I've always wanted to give back to the city of Busan, where I was born and raised. I'm so happy to be the city's new endorsement model, and I also feel a weight of responsibility. It is already the greatest city, but I will do my best in the hopes that I can be even a little helpful in improving the city more."

