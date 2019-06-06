KARD's B.M, Pentagon's Hongseok, ASTRO's Sanha, (G)I-DLE's Yuqi, & more join next season of 'Laws of the Jungle'!

SBS's next season of 'Laws of the Jungle', set to kick off filming this June 9, has confirmed its full cast lineup!

The first half of this next season of 'Laws of the Jungle' will be called 'Laws of the Jungle in Myanmar', featuring chief Kim Byung Man as well as Sean, UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun, volleyball player Moon Sung Min, comedian Noh Woo Jin, KARD's B.M, Pentagon's Hongseok, actress Hong Soo Ah, and Nature's Saebom.

The second half of the season will be called 'Laws of the Jungle in Myeik', also led by chief Kim Byung Man with cast members Oh Dae Hwan, Park Jung Chul, Go Young Bin, Ahn Chang Hwan, ASTRO's Sanha, Han Bo Reum, and (G)I-DLE's Yuqi.

Can't wait to see many of these first-timers on 'Laws of the Jungle' in Myanmar and Myeik? The new season begins some time in mid-July!