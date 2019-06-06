Labelmates MONSTA X's Shownu & Cosmic Girls's Luda to guest on 'Amazing Saturday'

According to reports on June 6, Starship Entertainment labelmates MONSTA X's Shownu and Cosmic Girls's Luda will be making a guest appearance together on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'!

This will mark Luda's second guest appearance on the music/game program, as well as Shownu's first. During her first guest appearance with fellow Cosmic Girls member Dayoung earlier in January of this year, Luda amazed the cast members of 'Amazing Saturday' with her excellent listening skills.



You can catch Shownu and Luda's guest appearance on 'Amazing Saturday' this June 15 T 7:35 PM KST!

