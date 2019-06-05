BTS certified Triple Million + GOT7, TWICE, & BLACKPINK certified Platinum by Gaon's certification system

According to Gaon chart's certification system on June 6, four new albums have been certified in the system's album sales category, as well as two new singles in the streaming category.

Gaon's certification system awards albums and singles (released after January 1, 2018) which surpass specific criteria in the following three categories - album sales, digital downloads, and digital streaming.

This month, boy group BTS's 6th mini album 'Map of the Soul: Persona' became the first ever album to be certified Triple Million, for surpassing over 3 million copies sold. The group also holds the only Double Million certification with their repackaged album, 'Love Yourself 結 - Answer'.

Next, three new albums have been certified Platinum for surpassing 250,000 copies sold this month, including GOT7's 9th mini album 'Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity', TWICE's 7th mini album 'Fancy You', and BLACKPINK's 2nd mini album 'Kill This Love'.

Finally, in the digital streaming category, two new singles have been certified Platinum for surpassing over 100 million streams via domestic music sites - Vibe's "Fall in Fall" and BLACKPINK Jennie's "Solo". Congratulations to all!