Heo Young Saeng dropped more teaser photos for his solo comeback.

As announced, this SS501 member will be returning with his 4th EP album, 'Moment'. On June 3 KST, KQ Entertainment unveiled two new cream-colored images as his concept photos.

'Moment' will be Heo Young Saeng's first comeback since the release of "Because It's You" in March. Stay tuned for more info about the title tracklist and more!

The album will officially drop on June 7.