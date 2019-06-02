Eric Nam turns into a proud ARMY at BTS' concert in London

Eric Nam has turned into a proud ARMY at BTS' concert in London.
As a K-pop 'sunbae' and a long-time friend of BTS, singer Eric Nam attended the 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concert at Wembley Stadium on June 1. Whilst in Europe for his own tour, Eric Nam took the chance to support his 'hoobae' group and held up a fan slogan that says: "Look back on the road we walked together whenever you are feeling down."
On Twitter, Eric Nam also posted a sweet message, saying:
Before Eric Nam took to his own social media, other ARMYs at the concert had already spotted the solo singer multiple times.
During the actual concert, Eric Nam also posted a series of videos on his Instagram Story. Check out one of them captured below!
Is Eric Nam a certified ARMY and a proud 'hyung' of BTS?
