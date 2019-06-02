Eric Nam turns into a proud ARMY at BTS' concert in London

Eric Nam has turned into a proud ARMY at BTS' concert in London.

As a K-pop 'sunbae' and a long-time friend of BTS, singer Eric Nam attended the 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concert at Wembley Stadium on June 1. Whilst in Europe for his own tour, Eric Nam took the chance to support his 'hoobae' group and held up a fan slogan that says: "Look back on the road we walked together whenever you are feeling down."

On Twitter, Eric Nam also posted a sweet message, saying:

im in awe and proud @BTS_twt congratulations guys #BTSWembley — 에릭남 (Eric Nam) (@ericnamofficial) June 1, 2019

Before Eric Nam took to his own social media, other ARMYs at the concert had already spotted the solo singer multiple times.

wait nooo eric nam interviewed bts in after school club when they were just rookies and now he’s here at their stadium concert years later :( pic.twitter.com/Oh7WrQdEg6 — yooni’s gem (@moonlightmiin) June 1, 2019

The way ERIC NAM and his friends casually getting his banner infront of me #BTSatWembley pic.twitter.com/LE3jZKLZAo — AMEERA (@meera_april) June 1, 2019

the way eric nam is enjoying himself, this is how people should react to bts

pic.twitter.com/I8n5sNCQeH — ًًaisha s bella (@homewithpjm) June 1, 2019

During the actual concert, Eric Nam also posted a series of videos on his Instagram Story. Check out one of them captured below!

Is Eric Nam a certified ARMY and a proud 'hyung' of BTS?