TXT successfully perform at '2019 Wango Tango' in LA as the first K-Pop boy group in the lineup

TOMORROW x TOGETHER successfully performed at '2019 Wango Tango' music festival.

As reported, this Big Hit Entertainment rookie group was scheduled to perform at 'iHeartRadio's big music event held annually in Los Angeles. In the video interview below with '102.7 KIIS FM', TXT members talked about the "awesome" feeling of performing in America and shared their favorite summer activities in English.



This year's lineup included artists such as Taylor Swift, Halsey, ZEDD, and Jonas Brothers, with TXT being the only foreign group and the first K-Pop boy band ever to perform on the main stage. In front of 20,000 audience members, TXT performed "Crown", "Blue Orangeade", and the English version of "Cat & Dog".

[PERFORMANCES]



Check out more footage below!

