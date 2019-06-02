Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

349

158

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 20 days ago

TXT successfully perform at '2019 Wango Tango' in LA as the first K-Pop boy group in the lineup

AKP STAFF

TOMORROW x TOGETHER successfully performed at '2019 Wango Tango' music festival.

As reported, this Big Hit Entertainment rookie group was scheduled to perform at 'iHeartRadio's big music event held annually in Los Angeles. In the video interview below with '102.7 KIIS FM', TXT members talked about the "awesome" feeling of performing in America and shared their favorite summer activities in English.


This year's lineup included artists such as Taylor Swift, Halsey, ZEDD, and Jonas Brothers, with TXT being the only foreign group and the first K-Pop boy band ever to perform on the main stage. In front of 20,000 audience members, TXT performed "Crown", "Blue Orangeade", and the English version of "Cat & Dog". 

[PERFORMANCES]


Check out more footage below!

  1. TXT
18 10,120 Share 69% Upvoted

20

Ricu2,308 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

Congrats TXT!

This is random, but damn, they look so tall next to Halsey o.o

Considering their young faces, young ages and cute, playful personalities, it is almost kinda weird seeing that they are all so tall xD

Share

9

anything160 pts 20 days ago 1
20 days ago

A great rookie group congratulations from a blink, also their dances currently is the harder than i saw in my life they deserve the world

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,957
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,484

allkpop in your Inbox