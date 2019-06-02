GOT7 wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Kim Jae Hwan, Lee Hi, CLC, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, and special MCs Lim Ji Min and VERIVERY's Kangmin!



On this episode, Kim Jae Hwan made his solo debut with "Begin Again," and OnlyOneOf debuted with "Savanna." Lee Hi returned with "No One," CLC returned with "Me," ONEUS made a comeback with "Twilight," Woody returned with "Natural," and Rothy came back with "Bee."



As for the winner, Davichi, GOT7, and Lim Ji Minwere this week's nominees. In the end, GOT7 won with their song "Eclipse."

Check out this week's performances, below!

[DEBUT: KIM JAE HWAN]

[COMEBACK: LEE HI]

[COMEBACK: CLC]

[COMEBACK: ONEUS]

[GOT7]

[LOVELYZ]

[AB6IX]

[WEKI MEKI]

[CHERRY BULLET]

[THE BOYZ]