ELRIS celebrates their two-year debut anniversary!

ELRIS has officially turned two years old!

As of June 1, it has been officially two years since the group debuted with the single "We, First," the title track on their first mini album of the same name.

To celebrate, the members took to their official Twitter account on May 31 to share an image of all five members wearing matching bracelets with different color stones. The caption of the post read: "EL-vengers unite! Happy early second birthday to ELRIS!"

Congratulations to ELRIS on another huge milestone!

