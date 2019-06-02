Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 20 days ago

ELRIS celebrates their two-year debut anniversary!

ELRIS has officially turned two years old!

As of June 1, it has been officially two years since the group debuted with the single "We, First," the title track on their first mini album of the same name. 

To celebrate, the members took to their official Twitter account on May 31 to share an image of all five members wearing matching bracelets with different color stones. The caption of the post read: "EL-vengers unite! Happy early second birthday to ELRIS!"

Congratulations to ELRIS on another huge milestone!

  1. ELRIS
rlbm279 pts 20 days ago 1
20 days ago

Kim Sohee - the girl who broke JYP's heart during KpopStar 6 (2017).

She's an amazing singer, dancer and 360° cutie-sexy.

If only she wasn't under Hunus, he'd sign her in a heartbeat ...

And Sohee would likely have been ITZY's 6th member!

