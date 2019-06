Former 'Under Nineteen' contestant Ji Jin Seok is only one day away from his solo debut!

On June 2, his agency Black Y Music dropped the second music video teaser for his debut single "Good Night." In the video, a close-up of the singer is seen looking introspectively as he plays with a toy with a snippet of the song's hook showcasing his smooth vocals in the background.

Meanwhile, "Good Night" is set for release on June 3.

Check out the full teaser above!