Oricon reports that IZ*ONE recorded a total sales amount of 4.8million USD in 2019, the highest of any rookie artist

According to Japan's Oricon chart on June 20, rookie girl group IZ*ONE recorded the highest total sales amount of any Japanese rookie artist for the first half of 2019.

Oricon reported that IZ*ONE's total sales for the first half of 2019 amounted to 510 million Japanese yen (4,763,400 USD), the highest amount of all rookie artists in Japan for this year so far.

Born from Mnet's 'Produce 48', the global project group IZ*ONE debut back in February 6 with their 1st Japanese single album, '好きと言わせたい (Suki to Iwasetai)'. Their 2nd Japanese single album 'Buenos Aires' is expected to hit store shelves in Japan this June 26.

