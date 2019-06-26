Eun Ji Won is more charismatic than ever in D-Day poster for his 6th solo album 'G1'

Only a few more hours left until Eun Ji Won's return as a solo artist!

The veteran idol's 6th full solo album 'G1' is set to drop this June 27 at 6 PM KST. The album contains a total of 9 tracks including his title track "I'm On Fire" feat. Blue.D and composed by WINNER's Song Min Ho, as well as "How We Do", "Sexy", "Worthless", "Hooligan" feat. Song Min Ho, and more.

In his dark D-Day teaser poster, Eun Ji Won is more charismatic than ever as he reaches a hand toward the camera with an unreadable expression. Can't wait for Eun Ji Won's full comeback!